    Striker of "Gabala" Dabo included in list of famous French players

    Bagan Dabo has the same indicator as bombardier of UEFA EURO 2016

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Striker of "Gabala" Bagaliy Dabo included in list of French players who scored the most goals at the country championships.

    Report informs, 28-year-old striker, in 4 games of the Premier League of Azerbaijan, was able to distinguish himself.

    With this indicator Dabo just behind the player of "Lyon" Alexandre Lacazette. 25-year-old striker for 4 games scored 6 goals.He shares 2-3 places with the Spanish striker of "Atletico" Antoine Griezman who scored 6 goals and became bombardier of the European Championship in 2016. The first ten French players at the national championships who scored the most goals:

    1. Alexandre Lacazette ("Lyon", France) - 4 games, 6 goals

    2. Bagaliy Dabo ("Gabala", Azerbaijan) - 3 games, 4 goals

    2. Antoine Griezmann ("Atletico Madrid", Spain) - 3 games, 4 goals

    4. Etienne Capoue ("Watford", UK) - 5 games 4 goals

    4. Guillaume Hoarau ("Young Boys", Switzerland) - 5 games, 4 goals

    6. Sébastien Allaire ("Utrecht", The Netherlands) - 6 games, 4 goals

    7. Arles-Eddie Gnoere ("Dynamo", Bucharest, Romania) - 7 games, 4 goals

    8. Anthony Modeste ("Cologne", Germany) - 3 games, 3 goals

    9. Moussa Dembele ("Celtic", Scotland) - 5 games, 3 goals

    10. Jeremy Perbet ("Gent", Belgium) - 6 games, 3 goals

    Notably in the first round of the Premier League Bagaliy Dabo scored 1 against "Kapaz", and 3 goals against "Neftchi" in the IV round.

