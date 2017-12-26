 Top
    Starts trial between Fatih Terim and Turkish Football Federation

    Galatasaray's new manager claims 3.5 mln EUR

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ The first hearing was held on Fatih Terim's claim against Turkey Football Federation (TFF). 

    Report informs, preparatory meeting started at the 17th Business Court of Istanbul.

    Terim says he has 13 million TRY (3.5 million EUR) receivable from the time he worked in Turkish team.

    The court has given the parties time to submit their arguments until March 7, 2018.

    Notably, contract between the TFF and Fatih Terim terminated on July 26.

