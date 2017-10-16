Squad of Atletico for Baku match with Qarabag named

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ FC Atletico summoned 20 players for Baku match with Qarabag at the 3rd round of the Champions League.

Report informs citing the club's official website, manager Diego Simeone calls up 3 keepers, 6 fullbacks, 7 midfielders and 4 forwards for the match at Baku Olympic Stadium on October 18.

Departing at 14:00 local time, Atletico squad will arrive at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 22:00 Baku time.

Keepers: Jan Oblak, Miguel Ángel Moyà, Axel Werner

Fullbacks: Diego Godín, Filipe Luis, Lucas Hernandez,Sime Vrsaljko, Stefan Savic, José María Giménez

Midfielders: Koke, Saúl Ñíguez, Thomas Partey, Gabi Fernandez, Yannick Carrasco, Augusto Fernández, Nicolás Gaitán

Forwards: Fernando Torres, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro, Angel Correa

Notably, Qarabag - Atletico match starts at 20:00 Baku time.