Xavi Hernandez of Qatari Al Sadd FC has donated his yacht to a charitable foundation to rescue refugees.

Report informs, the player donated 'La Pelopina' of nine meter long, 2.60 meter wide to a charitable foundation.

The foundation stated that the yacht will be sold and the profits will be spent to rescue people.

Notably, Xavi Hernandez, who played for Spanish Barcelona 17 seasons left for Qatar in May last year.