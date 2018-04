Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish "Real" club signed a contract with Lucas Vazquez. Report informs, the representative of Madrid, 24-year-old footballer signed a 5-year contract.

Spending last season in "Espanyol" in accordance with lease, a midfielder was involved in the key staff of Madrid. He began his professional football career in 2010 in the Madrid's "Real" club. He played in team B of "Real" before "Espanyol".