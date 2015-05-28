Spain Sevilla took triumph over Dnipro - VIDEO

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Colombian hitman Carlos Bacca claimed a double as Sevilla made Europa League history by seeing off Dnipro to win the competition for a record fourth time.

Report informs, the 28-year-old struck either half of time to secure a 3-2 victory at Warsaw's Narodowy Stadium and hand the Spaniards back-to-back triumphs in the competition in its current format and its previous incarnation as the UEFA Cup.

In the process, they went one better than Inter Milan, Juventus and Liverpool, with whom they had been level on three wins before kick-off.

Nikola Kalinic had given the Ukraine outfit, playing in their first major European final, a seventh-minute lead, but goals from Grzegorz Krychowiak and Bacca inside three first-half minutes put the holders in pole position to retain the trophy.

Ruslan Rotan's free-kick gave the Ukraine side hope, but Bacca won it with 17 minutes remaining with his sixth goal in this season's competition.

Dnipro could hardly have got off to a better start when they forced their way in front with just seven minutes gone.