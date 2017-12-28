Son of former Azerbaijani team footballer becomes player of the year in Georgia

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The son of Badri Kvaratskhelia, former footballer of the national team of Azerbaijan, was selected as the player of 2017 in Georgia.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was selected among U-17 players. He won the gold medal in the name of Aleksandre Chivadze. The medal was presented by A. Chivadze and GFF President Levan Kobiaishvili. He also received 5,000 laris (about 3,000 AZN).

Varlam Kilasonia, who played at Turan in 2000/2001, was selected as coach of the year. He is currently heading Rustavi's Metallurg.

Notably, Badri Kvaratskhelia, a former footballer of Kapaz and Shamkir, has played in three matches in the Azerbaijani national team in 2000.

The veteran striker became bombardier with 16 goals in the Premier League of 1999/2000 season within Shamkir team.