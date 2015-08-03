SOCAR will not sponsor Turkish sports clubs

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş. will not sponsor sports clubs in Turkey. Report informs, the president of SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş., Kenan Yavuz said.

Wishing clubs to held the games of the new season in a friendly atmosphere, K.Yavuz noted that, they do not plan to sponsor a sports club in the country.

Earlier reportedly news said that, SOCAR will sponsor "Galatasaray".

Now the company is a general sponsor of basketball club "SOCAR Petkim".

Season of 2015-2016 Turkish Super League Cup kicks off on August 14,2015.