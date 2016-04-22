Scouts of more 6 clubs to watch Baku European Championship

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Scouts of more 6 clubs will watch the U-17 European Championship, to be held in Baku.

Report informs citing official website of the AFFA, they are as follows: Manchester United (England), Bayern München (Germany), Monaco (France), Benfica (Portugal), Salzburg (Austria) and Middlesbrough (England).

They have already appealed to the AFFA regarding the visit to Baku. So, number of club scouts, to watch the championship, reached to 10. Earlier, Manchester City, Arsenal (both England), Seville (Spain) and Porto (Portugal) made the same request.