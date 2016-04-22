 Top
    Scouts of more 6 clubs to watch Baku European Championship

    Manchester United is also among them

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Scouts of more 6 clubs will watch the U-17 European Championship, to be held in Baku.

    Report informs citing official website of the AFFA, they are as follows: Manchester United (England), Bayern München (Germany), Monaco (France), Benfica (Portugal), Salzburg (Austria) and Middlesbrough (England).

    They have already appealed to the AFFA regarding the visit to Baku. So, number of club scouts, to watch the championship, reached to 10. Earlier, Manchester City, Arsenal (both England), Seville (Spain) and Porto (Portugal) made the same request.

