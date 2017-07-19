"Samtredia' captain: "Qarabag" is stronger and I congratulate our rival

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Unfortunately, we have lost today. In the first place, we wanted to obtain victory for our fans. However, we have failed. Probably, we were not lucky. We had many goal opportunities.If we earna license to the European Cup next year, we will try to show the best result.

Report informs, captain of Georgia's "Samtredia" Giorgi Datunaishvili said this in Tbilisi after the return match of the II qualification stage of the Champions League where the club lost to "Qarabag" with the score of 0:1. The 32-year-old football player said that his team had great potential and admitted that "Qarabag" is stronger now.

According to him, even though a penalty was determined in favor of "Samtredia" at the start of the match, the game could have continued in a different way: "I remember that while I was at "Chikhura", we faced "Bursaspor". The Turkish club was as strong as "Qarabag". Despite the fact taht they demonstrated a better game, they could not score a goal. In the series of penalties, "Chikhura" was precise and passed a stage. Now, we have faced the same situation. We could not use early goal opportunities and multiple chances. Nevertheless, I consider that "Qarabag" is stronger than us, and I congratulate our rival with passing the stage."

Notably, "Qarabag" defeated "Samtredia" with score of 5:0 in the match in Baku. As a result of the two matches, "Qarabag" has passed the stage, and its rival in the III qualification stage of the Champions League will be revealed tonight.