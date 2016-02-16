​Russian Interior Ministry to provide security at 'Locomotive - Fenerbahce' match in Istanbul

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian police will be involved in ensuring security and order at football match of Locomotive and Fenerbahce, which will meet today in Istanbul 1/16 European League.

Swede referees will manage the match hosted by Istanbul's Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Report informs, press center of the Russian Interior Ministry said.

As expected, the match will be attended by 50-70 fans of Moscow FC.

The second leg will take place on February 25 in Moscow.