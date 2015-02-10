Russian head coach fired from Spanish national team

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Guide Spanish club, Mallorca dismissed Valery Karpin from his post as head coach.Report informs the club's sporting director Miguel Angel Nadal in his statement to AS publisher noted that they are separated with 46 year old specialist by mutual agreement.

Thus, held a long-awaited resignation of head coach.The amount of compensation is 400 thousand euros.

The Mallorca appears in the second-largest league of Spain - Segunda.In this season of 24 games the team has 7 wins, 6 draws and suffered just 11 defeats. Now they occupy the 15th place among 22 teams with 27 points.Mallorca also told goodbyeSpanish Cup early .

Karpin led the Spanish team since August 2014.