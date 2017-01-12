 Top
    Ruslan Abishov leaves Inter club - OFFICIAL

    Player will sign a new contract soon

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Player of the Azerbaijani national football team Ruslan Abishov has left Inter club.

    Report informs, the half-back will play for Neftchi.

    Both teams are currently in winter training camp in Antalya, Turkey. Soon the 30-year-old player will sign a new contract. The player's manager will leave for Antalya to hold talks. Term of the contract was not disclosed.

    Notably, Ruslan Abishov played for Neftchi in 2006-2012, as well as for Khazar Lankaran, Gabala and Russian FC Rubin.

