Ruslan Abishov leaves Inter club - OFFICIAL

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Player of the Azerbaijani national football team Ruslan Abishov has left Inter club.

Report informs, the half-back will play for Neftchi.

Both teams are currently in winter training camp in Antalya, Turkey. Soon the 30-year-old player will sign a new contract. The player's manager will leave for Antalya to hold talks. Term of the contract was not disclosed.

Notably, Ruslan Abishov played for Neftchi in 2006-2012, as well as for Khazar Lankaran, Gabala and Russian FC Rubin.