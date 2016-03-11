 Top
    Rovnag Abdullayev re-elected AFFA President

    He was the only candidate for presidential post

    Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has been re-elected to this post at the Report-Election Conference.

    Report informs, current president Rovnag Abdullayev will unanimously lead the federation for the next 4 years according to open voting.

    R.Abdullayev was the only candidate for the presidential post for the association.

    Notably, Rovnag Abdullayev has been working in the post of AFFA President since 2008. AFFA presidential elections are held every four years. 

