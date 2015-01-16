 Top
    Close photo mode

    Rovnag Abdullayev met with FIFA President - PHOTOS

    Joseph S. Blatter expressed his satisfaction with the work done in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, meeting between President of FIFA Joseph S. Blatter and president of AFFA Rovnag Abdullayev took place in St. Petersburg. Report informs, at the meeting information about the measures implemented in 2014 for the development of football in Azerbaijan and the current state of outgoing construction of the Baku Olympic Stadium was given and also a video of the construction process of the stadium was shown.

    President of FIFA expressed satisfaction with the work done after listening to the information from the association leaders.

    FIFA Deputy Director of Communications and Public Relations, Nicolas Meynqot, FIFA program manager of development of football in Europe Eva Pasquier, assistants of FIFA President Edward Brown and Guy-Philippe Mathieu, AFFA General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov participated in the meeting.

    The groundbreaking ceremony of the Baku Olympic Stadium on June 6, 2011 was attended by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter, UEFA president Michel Platini and AFFA president Rovnag Abdullayev.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi