Rovnag Abdullayev met with FIFA President - PHOTOS

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, meeting between President of FIFA Joseph S. Blatter and president of AFFA Rovnag Abdullayev took place in St. Petersburg. Report informs, at the meeting information about the measures implemented in 2014 for the development of football in Azerbaijan and the current state of outgoing construction of the Baku Olympic Stadium was given and also a video of the construction process of the stadium was shown.

President of FIFA expressed satisfaction with the work done after listening to the information from the association leaders.

FIFA Deputy Director of Communications and Public Relations, Nicolas Meynqot, FIFA program manager of development of football in Europe Eva Pasquier, assistants of FIFA President Edward Brown and Guy-Philippe Mathieu, AFFA General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov participated in the meeting.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Baku Olympic Stadium on June 6, 2011 was attended by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter, UEFA president Michel Platini and AFFA president Rovnag Abdullayev.