Rovnag Abdullayev: Contract with Gurban Gurbanov will be at least 6 years - UPDATED

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev held a joint briefing with new manager of the Azerbaijani national team Gurban Gurbanov, after the Executive Committee's meeting.

Report informs, R. Abdullayev firstly touched upon the appointment of the new head coach and then answered the questions of journalists.

"The meeting has ended. Gurban Gurbanov was unanimously appointed head coach. I congratulate him and wish success", AFFA President stressed.

He noted that Gurban Gurbanov will act as head coach of Qarabag club and a member of the Executive Committee: "Members of the Executive Committee unanimously supported Gurban Gurbanov's stay as manager of Qarabag club".

According to the AFFA President, contract with Gurban Gurbanov will be of 6 years: "We have usually signed a 2-year contract with previous coaches. The contract with Gurban Gurbanov will be of six years, covering 3 cycles".

Regarding terms of the contract, Abdullayev said: "Term of the contract is to serve the Motherland".

AFFA President said that the new head coach of the national team will closely work with the clubs competing at the country championship: "Basic squad of national team will be Qarabag club".