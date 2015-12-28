Ronaldo will end his career in Real Madrid

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid for the next “four, five, six, seven years” according to Jorge Mendes, the super-agent who has been so integral throughout the soccer ace’s career.

Report informs, Mendes believes that the former Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United attacker will ultimately retire at the Bernabeu, which is despite the fact that there have been myriad rumors linking the player with a move away from the Spanish capital.

Jorge Mendes made these remarks after he picked up the Agent Of The Year award in Dubai at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Speaking to Sky Sports, via the Daily Mail, Jorge Mendes said of Ronaldo, “He’s the best player of all-time. And I am sure that he will play the next four, five, six, seven years at Real Madrid; he will end his career there. He’s happy with Los Blancos; he’ll hang up his boots when he’s 40.”