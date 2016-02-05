Ronaldinho meets Pope to discuss charity football match

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Brazilian football star Ronaldinho was greeted by Pope Francis on Thursday in order to discuss organising a second charity "match for peace."

Report informs, the first event was held in 2014, and big names including Maradona and Lionel Messi played. The money raised went to hundreds of thousands of schools across the world and charities, including Scholas Occurentes, set up by the Vatican.

Pope Francis is a noted football fan and has been a keen advocate of the charity match.

Costa Rican captain Bryan Ruiz was also at the meeting and handed a team shirt to the Pope.

Ronaldinho was a World Cup winner with Brazil and was voted the World Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006 but his career has slid downhill since then, a decline blamed partly on his partying lifestyle.