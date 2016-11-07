Robert Prosinecki: Now they believe Azerbaijan can surprise everyone

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We are the revelation of the World Cup qualifiers, no one expected such results by Azerbaijan, but we believed we can match anyone”.

Report informs, Azerbaijani football team coach Robert Prosinecki said in his interview with The Times.

"We changed a lot of players and believe in what we do, which is most important. We really, really work a lot. We convinced players to believe in us and in their own capabilities. Now they believe Azerbaijan can surprise everyone. These results are not by accident. My assistants and I want Azerbaijan to play football, and not just defend," said R. Prosinecki.