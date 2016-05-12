Prosinecki invites Turkish footballer to Azerbaijani national team

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of Azerbaijani national team Robert Prosinecki has invited Ufuk Budak, player of Turkey's 'Gaziantep BB' FC, to the team.

Report informs, 26-year-old wing back will attend Austrian training camp of the national team. The training, which will start on May 23, will end on June 4. During this period, the national team will hold a friendly match with teams of Andorra, Macedonia and Canada.

Notably, Ufuk Budak played in Azerbaijani national team coached by Berti Vogts. He scored 2 goals in 26 matches at current season Turkey I league. After 33 rounds, 'Gaziantep BB' ranks 8 in the standings with 45 points.