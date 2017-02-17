Robert Prosinečki comments on Barcelona's loss to PSG

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Manager of the Azerbaijani national football team Robert Prosinečki has commented on Barcelona's 0:4 defeat at French club PSG at 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

Report informs, in his interview to Jutarnji List, the 49-year-old expert said that such cases occur in football. He assessed Barcelona's defeat as a positive case for football: "As in life, unexpected things happen in football. Nothing is impossible in football. How Leicester won the English Premier League? It's great! How if Europe's top 10 clubs always qualify for the Champions League 1/4 final, semi-final and finals? Barcelona's defeat to PSG 4:0 is interesting. It is a clear trend. Raising clubs may face such cases".

The Croatian coach stressed that don't understand those, who say "Where was Messi keeping himself?". He said that it is impossible for the Argentine player to perform at a high level at every game: "Messi has showed fantastic play for 10 years. You can't always get what you want. What's unreasonable? You ask why Messi didn't play well? No footballer can play all the games at the highest level during 10 years. Believe me. Everyone asks reason of weak play. Who knows, maybe Messi could not sleep well before game? He surprised all of us for many years as no one else can. PSG really played well. But Barcelona performed poorly. However, I had played for Barcelona, I think that the game in Paris was good event for football".

Notably, Robert Prosinečki played for Barcelona in 1995/1996 season.