Rival of Beşiktaş at Europa League 1/4 final reveals today

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Europa League quarter-final draw will take place today.

Report informs, draw in Nyon, Switzerland will identify rival of Turkish FC Beşiktaş, only Turkish team competing.

The quarter-finals of this year's Europa League, to start at 16:00 Baku time, now have all eight participants. The quarter-final draw is open and unseeded, so the teams are unranked and clubs from the same country can face each other.

Europa League

Quarter-final

Anderlecht (Belgium)

Ajaks (the Netherlands)

Beşiktaş (Turkey)

Genk (Belgium)

Lyon (France)

Manchester United (England)

Celta (Spain)

Schalke (Germany)

Notably, the clubs that come out of the hat first for each tie will play the first leg at home. The first legs will be on April 13, with the second legs following a week later on April 20.