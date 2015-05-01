"Real Madrid" breaks new record

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish football club "Real Madrid" signed a new record. Report informs that "Royal Club" won the right to participate in the Champions League for 19th time.

The participation of "Real Madrid" in the Europe's most prestigious club tournament was officially announced after the match between "Rayo Valyekano" and "Valencia" team in the XXXIV round of La League.

Upcoming rounds will show whether Madrids will play in the most prestigious club tournament as the national champion or with silver medal.

4 rounds left before the end of the Spanish La League season.