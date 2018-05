Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Real " FC extended his contract with Pepe. Report informs referring to the website of the club the Brazilian defender will play in Madrid club until 2017.

Previous contract of 32-year-old player expires in June 2016.Negotiations between the parties lasted for 2 months.

In 2007 Pepe was transferred from "Porto" to "Real" for 30 million euros.