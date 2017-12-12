Rashad Sadygov leaves for Roma FC camp

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Qarabag player Rashad Sadygov has left for Italy's capital, Rome.

The captain of Aghdam representative told Report.

He said, within the framework of the next stage of the UEFA PRO category coaching course, he will be in the camp of Roma club.

On December 12-15, Sadygov will watch training of the capital representative, that has been the rival of Qarabag in the group stage of the Champions League. On December 16, the head coach of Qarabag's U-19 team will watch Italy A Series XVII round match between Roma and Cagliari.

Notably, Sadygov is expected to be appointed head coach of the Azerbaijan's national U-21 football team.