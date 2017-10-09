Rashad Sadygov: I am not feeling disappointed about UEFA’s mistake

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I'm Azerbaijani footballer who scored the most goals in the European Cup. My best goal was in Italy during the match against Inter. It was the last match of the Europa League group stage. Indeed it was a great goal. That was my most memorable goal”.

Report informs, Neftchi FC footballer Rashad Sadygov told the club's television.

In the 2012-2013 season, the flagship Cyprus defeated APOEL in the play-offs at the end of two games (1: 1, 3: 1) and advanced to the group stage. Although, one of the goals was scored by Sadygov during the return match against APOEL it was accounted for Javid Imamverdiyev. The experienced midfielder said he did not intend to complain about the mistakes made by UEFA: “I am not feeling disappointment about UEFA’s mistake. The main thing is that we are in the UEFA Europa League group. Now, It doesn’t matter whether I scored goal or not. I do not compete for goals. Simply, I am trying to make our team win. There is no difference between me or any other player in scoring goal. The thing is to think about the success and victory of the team. True, as any other footballer I would like to increase the number of goals. But for the sake of my team's victory, I will do my best again. To do this, first of all, we need to win the European Cup and set the pace”.

Sadygov asked fans to be patient: "I believe that our team will fully restore and become one of the most real candidates for European Cups. Let them just be patient and support us”.