Rashad Abdullayev: "Sabail" FC should improve results ater each game

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the football club "Sabail" Rashad Abdullayev:

- 8 rounds were over in the first division of Azerbaijan. This is about 1/3 of the championship. As the leader of the club, how do you assess the current results of "Sabail" football club?

- Results of "Sabail" after the first 8 stages are satisfactory. Now we are at the 3rd level. The team is fighting for the top places. But in some games we lost points. We should try not to repeat those mistakes. To do this, the coaching staff have to work on the bugs.

- The team tasked to get a start in the Premier League, having won a high place in the First Division. What do you plan to carry out in regard with the licensing?

- Licensing is a very long process, which requires compliance with many requirements. So we have decided to get to work now. The club management and the Supervisory Board are already operating on this. I believe that we will have time to meet the deadlines set.

- "Turan Tovuz", leader of the First Division for the first time lost its scores. Now "Sabail" should score 6 points to reach the top. Do you feel difficulties to eliminate this difference?

- We are more concerned about scores that we can gain, but not the scores that rivals lost. Therefore, we have to improve results after each match, and do our best to shoe the best team performance. That is, we need to think about the team’s game.