Ramil Sheydayev: My hopes are great for Azerbaijan's national team

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ “I am happy to be invited to Azerbaijan national team”. Report informs, Azerbaijan national team’s forward Ramil Sheydayev told in his interview with Sport den za dnyom.

The player, who was sent on loan for 1.5 years to Slovakian club Žilina by the Turkish “Trabzonspor” on February 13, told that he promptly adapted in Azerbaijan national team: “I was feeling that they were interested in me and they are waiting for good play and goals from me. I have quickly adapted into the team. I tried to give my best during first games”.

He told that he doesn’t regret to change his citizenship and to leave “Zenit” St. Petersburg: “I would regret, if didn’t go”.

Sheydayev told that he has big targets in Azerbaijani national team: “My hopes for national team are great. At present we are third in the group. We have a good chance to qualify for final stage of World Cup to be held in Russia. It would be a great, remarkable event for all of us and for me separately.

Notably, Ramil Sheydayev earlier played for low-age national teams of Russian Federation. But our compatriot’s preference among main national teams was for Azerbaijan.