Quarter- and semi-finals draw thrown in Turkey Cup

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ 1/4 finals and semi-finals draw of the Turkish Cup have been thrown.

Report informs, Gençlerbirliği FC, the new team of Azerbaijan national striker Deniz Yilmaz, is a rival to Besiktas.

The winner of this meeting will face the winner of Giresunspor - Fenerbahce game in the semifinal.

The winner of the Akhisar Belediyespor - Kayserispor will meet with winner of Konyaspor - Galatasaray pair.

Notably, the first matches of the 1/4 finals will be held from January 30 to February 1 and the return matches from 6 February to 8 February. Semi-final matches will be held from February 27 to March 1 and from April 17 to April 19.

Final match will be held in Eskişehir on May 9.