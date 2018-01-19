 Top
    Quarter- and semi-finals draw thrown in Turkey Cup

    Azerbaijani natioanal squad's footballer will face Besiktas

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ 1/4 finals and semi-finals draw of the Turkish Cup have been thrown.

    Report informs, Gençlerbirliği FC, the new team of Azerbaijan national striker Deniz Yilmaz, is a rival to Besiktas.

    The winner of this meeting will face the winner of Giresunspor - Fenerbahce game in the semifinal.

    The winner of the Akhisar Belediyespor - Kayserispor will meet with winner of Konyaspor - Galatasaray pair.

    Notably, the first matches of the 1/4 finals will be held from January 30 to February 1 and the return matches from 6 February to 8 February. Semi-final matches will be held from February 27 to March 1 and from April 17 to April 19.

    Final match will be held in Eskişehir on May 9.

