Qatari manager: Azerbaijani national team prefers power football

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Qatar coach Jorge Fossati football touched upcoming friendly match with the national team of Azerbaijan on March 9.

Report informs citing The Peninsula, according to the Uruguayan expert, his team will have a tough match.

"The match will be stressful. Our opponent prefers forceful football. Meeting with the national team of Azerbaijan is important in terms of preparations for the forthcoming official meetings with Iran and Uzbekistan in late March."

Notably, in the final ranking list of FIFA Qatar ranked 85th, and Azerbaijan - 90th. The meeting between the teams of the two countries will be held at the stadium named after Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad in Doha. The match will begin at 19:00 local time (20:00 Baku time). Qatar national team will be in the qualifying group match of the 2018 World Cup with the national team of Iran, and on March 28 - with Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijani team will hold the next official game against Germany in Baku in the qualifying group stage of World Cup 2018.