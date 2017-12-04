 Top
    Qarabag FC leaves for Italy to play with Roma - PHOTO

    Plane carrying the footballers landed in Fiumicino airport© Report

    Rome. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Qarabag football club team of Aghdam (Azerbaijan) has arrived in Rome to play the last round match in the Champions League group match.

    A sport journalist of Report News Agency assigned to Rome informs, charter plane took off from Heydar Aliyev International Airport and landed in Fiumicino Airport at 21:15 Baku time yesterday.

    After a day of rest, today the team will start training at Olimpico stadium. The match will start on December 5, at 23:45 Baku time. 

