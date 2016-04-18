 Top
    Program of Azerbaijan Premier League XXXI round announced

    'Karabakh' - 'Inter' match will be held a day earlier

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Match schedule of Azerbaijan Football Premier League XXXI round has been announced.

    Report informs citing official website of the Professional Football League, matches of the coming round will be held during 3 days.

    Due to live broadcasting, 'Karabakh' - 'Inter' match will be held a day earlier - on April 22.

    22 April (Friday)

    'Karabakh' – Inter'
    Baku, 'Azersun Arena', 19:00 pm

    23 April (Saturday)
    'Neftchi' – 'Zira'

    Baku, 'Bakcell Arena', 19:00 pm

    'Khazar Lankaran' – 'Gabala'

    'Khazar Lankaran' central stadium, 16:30 pm

    24 April (Sunday)

    Ravan' – AZAL

    Baku, 'Bayil Arena', 16:00 pm

    'Sumgayit” – 'Kapaz'

    Sumgayit, 'Kapital Bank Arena', 14:00 pm 

