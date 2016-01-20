Police officer in UAE appeared in court over filming Messi’s passport

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Police officer in the United Arab Emirates has appeared in court over filming himself holding Barcelona star Lionel Messi’s passport. Report informs referring to ESPN.

Abu Dhabi’s state-run The National newspaper reported on Tuesday that the police officer appeared in Dubai’s Court of Misdemeanors over the posting the video to the mobile phone app Snapchat in December.

The newspaper said the video included the caption: “Shall I burn the passport or just put it back!”

The police officer, identified as J.M., faces a charge of violating Messi’s privacy. He said he made the video in jest and had the permission of Messi’s bodyguard.

The forward was in Dubai to receive the Player of the Year award at the Globe Soccer Awards. Messi also is a global ambassador for the coming Expo 2020 in Dubai.