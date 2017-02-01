A footballer reportedly to play in British club is Ozancan Kökçü's brother - UPDATED

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Player to transfer to one of English clubs is Ozancan Kökçü's younger brother".

Mikayil Narimanoghlu, Chief of Information and Public Relations Department of the AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) told Report.

M.Narimanoghlu said that the player's father told AFFA officials that Ozancan didn't refuse Azerbaijani national team: "His father said that British press confused brothers".

***

Feyenoord club player refuses offer of Azerbaijani national team

Dutch FC Feyenoord player Ozancan Kökçü didn't accept an offer from Azerbaijani national team.

Report informs citing The Times, the 19-year-old half-back is opting to stay with Holland at the moment.

Kökçü has already played for U-17 team of the country and scored 2 goals for 14 matches. Turkish-born player's contract with Feyenoord will end in summer. Refusing the club's offer to conclude a new contract, the forward decided to act as an international player to be invited to the Dutch national team. Currently, the player got offer from Tottenham and Everton FCs. If the talks take place, he will change his club as a free agent in summer season.

Notably, Ozancan Kökçü recently took part in training camp of U-21 national team in Antalya, Turkey.