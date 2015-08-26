Play-off round to be completed in Champions League

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The last 5 second-leg matches in the Champions League in football will be held tonight. Report informs, all host teams in the second-leg match were defeated in the first match.

Champions League play-off round, the second-leg matches:

August 26

23:45 p.m. APOEL (Cyprus) - "Astana" (Kazakhstan)

First match - 0: 1

23:45 p.m. "Guerrilla" (Serbia) - BATE (Belarus)

First match - 0: 1

23:45 p.m. "Bayer" (Leverkusen, Germany) - "Lazio" (Italy)

First match - 0: 1

23:45 p.m. "Brugge" (Belgium) - "Manchester United" (England)

First match - 1: 3

23:45 p.m. CSKA (Moscow, Russia) - "Sporting" (Portugal)

First match - 1: 2

According to the results of the second-leg meetings held on August 25, 5 clubs - "Dinamo" (Zagreb, Croatia), "Shakhtar" (Donetsk, Ukraine), "Valencia" (Spain), "Malmö" (Sweden) and "Maccabi" (Tel Tel Aviv, Israel) reached the Champions League group stage.