    Play-off round to be completed in Champions League

    The last 5 second-leg matches will be held tonight

    Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The last 5 second-leg matches in the Champions League in football will be held tonight. Report informs, all host teams in the second-leg match were defeated in the first match.

    Champions League play-off round, the second-leg matches:

    August 26

    23:45 p.m. APOEL (Cyprus) - "Astana" (Kazakhstan)

    First match - 0: 1

    23:45 p.m. "Guerrilla" (Serbia) - BATE (Belarus)

    First match - 0: 1

    23:45 p.m. "Bayer" (Leverkusen, Germany) - "Lazio" (Italy)

    First match - 0: 1

    23:45 p.m. "Brugge" (Belgium) - "Manchester United" (England)

    First match - 1: 3

    23:45 p.m. CSKA (Moscow, Russia) - "Sporting" (Portugal)

    First match - 1: 2

    According to the results of the second-leg meetings held on August 25, 5 clubs - "Dinamo" (Zagreb, Croatia), "Shakhtar" (Donetsk, Ukraine), "Valencia" (Spain), "Malmö" (Sweden) and "Maccabi" (Tel Tel Aviv, Israel) reached the Champions League group stage.

