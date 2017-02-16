 Top
    PFL President will not watch live "Gabala" vs "Qarabag" match

    Ramin Musayev: I am responsible for any adverse events that may occur

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Professional Football League (PFL) Ramin Musayev will not watch "Gabala" vs "Qarabag" match in the XIX round of Azerbaijan Premier League at the stadium.

    Report was informed by R. Musayev.

    PFL President said that as a leader of the organization it is important for him to watch all the games: "I am responsible for any adverse events that may occur in each match of 8 clubs. There are chief referee and AFFA representative. My visit is not very necessary".

    R. Musayev wished success to both teams and said he would watch the game at home: "Both, "Gabala" and "Qarabag" achieved fame in Europe. I believe fans will have an exciting game to watch".

    Notably, match to be held in Gabala city stadium at 17:30 local time.

