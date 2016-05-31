Pele puts mementoes under the hammer

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ 75-year-old Fifa Player of the Century is to auction off all of the sporting and cultural memorabilia he has accumulated in a lifetime in football.

Pele is putting 1,500 items from his life up for auction. Here are some of the weird and wonderful things the people could buy, Report informs citing the BBC.

The sale will take place over three days in London in June, and covers the six decades from Pele's signing for Santos as a 15-year-old in 1956.

His personal Jules Rimet World Cup replica trophy - Estimate: $400,000-$600,000

1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cup medals - Estimate: $100,000-$200,000 each

1,000th goal ball - Estimate: $40,000-$60,000

1977 NY Cosmos NASL Championship ring - Estimate: $30,000-$40,000

L'Equipe Athlete of the Century award - Estimate: $20,000-$30,000

1958 Brazil World Champion sash - Estimate: $10,000-$20,000

Santos FC game-worn jersey - Estimate: $8,000-$10,000

Santos World Club Champions sash - Estimate: $5,000-$7,000

Game-worn New York Cosmos jersey - Estimate: $8,000-$10,000

Pele holds the record as the youngest player ever to play in, and score in, a World Cup final. He also holds the Guinness World Record for goals scored in a career with 1,283.

He played for Brazil's World Cup winning teams of 1958 and 1970, scoring in both finals, and was in the squad which won in 1962.