Part of tickets for Qarabag - Copenhagen match to be sold on August 15

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Sale of one-manat tickets will be alternately continued for the first play-off of the Champions League between Qarabag and Danish FC Copenhagen.

Report informs citing the club's official website, tickets for the 5th and 25th sectors that aren't currently on sale will be available on the match day - on August 15 from 17:00 Baku time. This is due to prevention of sale on black market.

Notably, Qarabag - Copenhagen match will be held at Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov on August 15 at 20:00.