PAOK defender: We need to change

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ "No one can be satisfied with the result. But I think we were better. However, I cannot say that we are satisfied with our performance."

Report informs, PAOK player Georgios Tzavellas said after losing the fourth-round match of the group stage of the Europa League against FC "Garabag" 0: 1.

29 year old defender said the situation should be discussed inside the club. We cannot continue our work in this direction. We need to change. This is due our two matches against "Qarabag" opponent did not create too many scoring positions, but tried to play. We could show the necessary performance.

PAOK will have tough away match with Italian FC "Fiorentina".

Notably, "Fiorentina" headed J team with 10 points, "Qarabag" with 7 points is the second, PAOK takes the 3rd place with 4 points and Czech FC Slovan is last with only one point.