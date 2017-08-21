Officials for Copenhagen - Qarabag match announced

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ All appointments have been made to Copenhagen - Qarabag second leg within Champions League playoffs.

Report informs, the game will be handled by Spanish referees.

Referee Alberto Undiano Mallenco, assistant referees Roberto Alonso and Raul Cabanero, additional assistant referees Alexandro Hernandes and Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez, fourth official Diego Barbero Sevilla will manage the game.

Alfredo Trentalange from Italy will act as Inspector Refereeing, Alan McRae from Scotland as UEFA delegate.

Notably, the match will be held at Parken Stadium, Denmark on August 23 at 22:45 Baku time.