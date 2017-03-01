Noel Mooney: AFFA will achieve even greater success

Tbilisi. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ “UEFA highly evaluates AFFA’s activity. AFFA has done great works for development of football in Azerbaijan. We attach a great importance to our cooperation with AFFA. We believe that AFFA will achieve even greater success.”

Report’s Georgia bureau informs, UEFA marketing manager Noel Mooney told reporters.

He noted that, AFFA is one of the leading federations among 55 countries participating in UEFA GROW project: “In fact UEFA started to realize this development project together with AFFA. As a result of this, AFFA developed its own strategy. Development of grassroots football, increase of number of winner teams and clubs are among priorities. UEFA always supports AFFA and this support will continue.”

N. Mooney talking about UEFA activities, told that they fully fulfill their obligations related to organization of international tournaments, championships, as well as development of grassroots football.