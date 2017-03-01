 Top
    Close photo mode

    Noel Mooney: AFFA will achieve even greater success

    'UEFA highly evaluates AFFA’s activity'

    Tbilisi. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ “UEFA highly evaluates AFFA’s activity. AFFA has done great works for development of football in Azerbaijan. We attach a great importance to our cooperation with AFFA. We believe that AFFA will achieve even greater success.”

    Report’s Georgia bureau informs, UEFA marketing manager Noel Mooney told reporters.

    He noted that, AFFA is one of the leading federations among 55 countries participating in UEFA GROW project: “In fact UEFA started to realize this development project together with AFFA. As a result of this, AFFA developed its own strategy. Development of grassroots football, increase of number of winner teams and clubs are among priorities. UEFA always supports AFFA and this support will continue.”

    N. Mooney talking about UEFA activities, told that they fully fulfill their obligations related to organization of international tournaments, championships, as well as development of grassroots football. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi