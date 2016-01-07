Neymar selected in Brazil squad for 2016 Rio Olympics

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Neymar has reportedly been chosen by Brazil manager Dunga as one of the three over-age players to represent the Selecao at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Report informs.

In the Olympics, nations are only allowed three players over the age of 23 in their squad, and the Barcelona star, who will be 24 in February is one of Dunga's selections, along with goalkeeper Alisson and defender Miranda, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

His inclusion is hardly surprising, as he is the national team's captain and is also by far their brightest star—one they will undoubtedly want to showcase at a home Olympics. Football represents one of their best chances for a gold medal.

Indeed, should Neymar play, Brazil could well be favourites as the forward would naturally be one of, if not the best player in the tournament.

Per Bleacher Report UK, Neymar had a sublime 2015 and was selected as Brazil's best European-based player: