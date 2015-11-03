 Top
    Next tour launches in Champions League today

    Galatasaray club of Turkey will play in Portugal

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Champions League IV tour of football launches today. Report informs 8th meeting will be held tonight.

    Report presents the list of the League Group games as below: 

    Champions League, group stage

    A group

    23:45.Real Madrid (Spain) - PSG (France)

    23:45. Shakhtar (Ukraine) - Malmö (Sweeden)

    Point:Real Madrid - 7. PSG - 7. Malmö - 3.Shakhtar - 0.

    B group

    23:45. Manchester United (England) - CSKA (Russia)

    23:45. PSV (the Netherlands) - Wolfsburg (Germany)

    Points:Wolfsburg - 6. Manchester United - 4. CSKA - 4. PSV - 0.

    C group

    19:00. Astana (Kazakhstan) - Atletico (Spain)

    23:45. Benfica (Portugal) - Galatasaray (Turkey)

    Points: Atletico - 6. Benfica - 6. Galatasaray - 4. Astana - 1.

    D group

    23:45. Borussia (Mönchengladbach, Germany) - Juventus (Italy)

    23:45. Sevilia (Spain) - Manchester City (England)

    PointsJuventus - 7. Manchester City- 6. Sevilia - 3. Borussia - 1.

    Other games to be held tomorrow.

