Next tour launches in Champions League today

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Champions League IV tour of football launches today. Report informs 8th meeting will be held tonight.

Report presents the list of the League Group games as below:

Champions League, group stage

A group

23:45.Real Madrid (Spain) - PSG (France)

23:45. Shakhtar (Ukraine) - Malmö (Sweeden)

Point:Real Madrid - 7. PSG - 7. Malmö - 3.Shakhtar - 0.

B group

23:45. Manchester United (England) - CSKA (Russia)

23:45. PSV (the Netherlands) - Wolfsburg (Germany)

Points:Wolfsburg - 6. Manchester United - 4. CSKA - 4. PSV - 0.

C group

19:00. Astana (Kazakhstan) - Atletico (Spain)

23:45. Benfica (Portugal) - Galatasaray (Turkey)

Points: Atletico - 6. Benfica - 6. Galatasaray - 4. Astana - 1.

D group

23:45. Borussia (Mönchengladbach, Germany) - Juventus (Italy)

23:45. Sevilia (Spain) - Manchester City (England)

Points: Juventus - 7. Manchester City- 6. Sevilia - 3. Borussia - 1.

Other games to be held tomorrow.