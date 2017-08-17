 Top
    Close photo mode

    Next play-off matches start today in Europa League

    Next play-off matches in Europa League will be held

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The next matches of the play-off stage of the European Football League will be played today. 

    Report informs, totally 21 matches will take place in different continents.

    Ukraine's Aleksandria will be the guest of the BATE in Belarus. Representative of Turkey Fenerbahce will meet with Vardar in Macedonia. Also Ajax - Rousseau, Milan - Schildia and Panathinaikos - Athletic matches expected to be interesting.

    Notably, representatives of Azerbaijan - Zira and Inter are in the second qualifying round and Gabala - in the 3rd round.

    Europa League

    Play-off stage, the first games

    August 16

    20:00. Utrecht (Netherlands) - Zenit (Russia)

    August 17

    21:00. Dinamo (Zagreb, Croatia) - Skenderbeu (Albania)

    21:00. BATE (Belarus) - Alexandria (Ukraine)

    21:00. Apollon (Cyprus) - Midtjylland (Denmark)

    21:00. "Krasnodar" (Russia) - "Crvena Zvezda" (Serbia)

    21:45. Hafnarfjordur (Iceland) - Braga (Portugal)

    22:00. PAOK (Greece) - Ostersund (Sweden)

    22:00. "Vardar" (Macedonia) - "Fenerbahce" (Turkey)

    22:15. "Victoria" (Czech Republic) - AEK (Cyprus)

    22:30. "Ludogorets" (Bulgaria) - "Suduva" (Lithuania)

    22:30. "Altax" (Austria) - "Maccabi" (Tel Aviv, Israel)

    22:30. Panathinaikos (Greece) - Athletic (Spain)

    22:45. Legia (Poland) - Sheriff (Moldova)

    22:45. Domzale (Slovenia) - Marseille (France)

    22:45. Ajax (Netherlands) - Rosenborg (Norway)

    22:45. Viitorul (Romania) - Salzburg (Austria)

    22:45. "Brugge" (Belgium) - AEK (Greece)

    22:45. "Osijek" (Croatia) - "Austria" (Austria)

    22:45. "Milan" (Italy) - "Shkendija" (Macedonia)

    23:00. "Partizan" (Serbia) - "Videoton" (Hungary)

    23:05. Everton (England) - Hajduk (Croatia)

    23:30. "Maritimo" (Portugal) - "Dynamo" (Kiev, Ukraine)

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi