Next play-off matches start today in Europa League

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The next matches of the play-off stage of the European Football League will be played today.

Report informs, totally 21 matches will take place in different continents.

Ukraine's Aleksandria will be the guest of the BATE in Belarus. Representative of Turkey Fenerbahce will meet with Vardar in Macedonia. Also Ajax - Rousseau, Milan - Schildia and Panathinaikos - Athletic matches expected to be interesting.

Notably, representatives of Azerbaijan - Zira and Inter are in the second qualifying round and Gabala - in the 3rd round.

Europa League

Play-off stage, the first games

August 16

20:00. Utrecht (Netherlands) - Zenit (Russia)

August 17

21:00. Dinamo (Zagreb, Croatia) - Skenderbeu (Albania)

21:00. BATE (Belarus) - Alexandria (Ukraine)

21:00. Apollon (Cyprus) - Midtjylland (Denmark)

21:00. "Krasnodar" (Russia) - "Crvena Zvezda" (Serbia)

21:45. Hafnarfjordur (Iceland) - Braga (Portugal)

22:00. PAOK (Greece) - Ostersund (Sweden)

22:00. "Vardar" (Macedonia) - "Fenerbahce" (Turkey)

22:15. "Victoria" (Czech Republic) - AEK (Cyprus)

22:30. "Ludogorets" (Bulgaria) - "Suduva" (Lithuania)

22:30. "Altax" (Austria) - "Maccabi" (Tel Aviv, Israel)

22:30. Panathinaikos (Greece) - Athletic (Spain)

22:45. Legia (Poland) - Sheriff (Moldova)

22:45. Domzale (Slovenia) - Marseille (France)

22:45. Ajax (Netherlands) - Rosenborg (Norway)

22:45. Viitorul (Romania) - Salzburg (Austria)

22:45. "Brugge" (Belgium) - AEK (Greece)

22:45. "Osijek" (Croatia) - "Austria" (Austria)

22:45. "Milan" (Italy) - "Shkendija" (Macedonia)

23:00. "Partizan" (Serbia) - "Videoton" (Hungary)

23:05. Everton (England) - Hajduk (Croatia)

23:30. "Maritimo" (Portugal) - "Dynamo" (Kiev, Ukraine)