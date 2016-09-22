New UEFA President will visit Baku

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and Secretary General Theodore Theodoridis will pay a visit to Baku.

Report informs citing website of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan), the visit will be organized for participation in a presentation ceremony of logo of Baku, the city which will host 4 matches of the Euro 2020.

The ceremony will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium on September 30. UEFA officials were invited to the capital of Azerbaijan by the AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev.

Notably, Aleksander Ceferin was elected UEFA President at the extraordinary Congress in Athens, Greece, September 14.