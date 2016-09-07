New mercenary limits on Azerbaijan's First Division will be imposed in 2017

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ New mercenary limit at Azerbaijan's First Football Division will be applied on January 1, 2017.

Report informs citing AFFA website, the decision was made after an appeal of the Professional Football League.

6+4+1 system will remain until January (6 mercenaries, 4 local and 1 local, born in 1994 and younger). A decision has been adopted in the last AFFA Executive Committee meeting to form 1st Division's squad of 9 local players and 2 mercenaries, including 5 players born in 1994 and elder, 4 non-age-restricted players.

The decision will come into force next year.