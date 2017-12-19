Neftchi leases two players to Sabail FC

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Neftchi FC players Rahil Mammadov and Fahmin Muradbeyli will continue their career in Sabail. Head coach of the Bayil representative Samir Aliyev told Report.

He said that lease agreements will be signed by players, who are acting as defenders and midfielders, by the end of the season.

Debutant of the Azerbaijani Premier League after Lithuanian defender Edgaras Žarskis plans to bid farewell to Brazilian midfielder Renan Telles and Romanian Alexandru Popovici.

According to Aliyev, negotiations with the mentioned players are being held on the basis of mutual agreement:

Notably, Sabail FC went to the winter break at 6th place with 13 points. The club stopped competing in 1/4 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup.