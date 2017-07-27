Neftchi club manager: I am satisfied with game with Schalke

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The match was very hard. Despite the weather conditions, I am satisfied with the game".

Report informs, Elkhan Abdullayev, manager of Neftchi club says, which lost 0:1 to German FC Schalke at test match in frames Austrian training camp.

In an interview with the club's TV channel, a 47-year-old expert said that he wants to have competitive game with Schalke: "Our team played well. I wish to play with the today's rival in an competitive game, not in friendly.

Notably, a goal scored by Bernhard Tekpetey in the 27th minute Neftchi - Schalke identified fate of the game.