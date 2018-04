Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ PFC Neftchi has made up a plan for winter break.

Report informs citing the official web site of the club, flagman will come together in Baku on 5th January and will hold preparation until 11th January.

And then Neftchi to head to Antalya (Turkey) to continue the training camp there. The team plans to finish preparation in Antalya on 24th January and during this period Neftchi will play 6 control matches.