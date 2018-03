Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Another rival of Azerbaijan national team for the friendly match was named.

Report informs referring to the AFFA official website, Moldova will be the rival of Azerbaijan national football team on the match to be held on January 30 in Antalya, Turkey.

It will be the first testing game for Gurban Gurbanov as a head coach of the national team.

Azerbaijan national team will play friendly match with Georgia on February 2.